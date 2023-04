CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new development on Wednesday in the effort to build new schools in Canfield.

State Representative Al Cutrona announced that a new state budget that passed on Wednesday in the House has $33 million for the Canfield building project.

The budget must still pass the Senate and be signed by the governor.

First News has been unsuccessful, however, in contacting anyone with the Canfield Local Schools who could say how the money would affect the project.