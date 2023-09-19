CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – School administrators in Canfield are hoping an update to recent stories concerning local property values may help them sell their plans for a bond issue to voters.

Homeowners are being asked to support a $105 million issue on the November ballot to pay for school improvements.

Staff with the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office sent word to the district’s business manager indicating growing property values could eventually mean some individual homeowners could pay slightly less than was originally predicted if the measure is approved.

“Instead of 7.5 mils, this will be closer to 6, which takes that $100,000 homeowner dollar amount from let’s say $22 a month to about $17 a month, so that’s some good news for our taxpayers in Canfield,” said Superintendent Joe Knoll.

Auditor Ralph Meacham said he’s not making any predictions about potential new taxes until the state Department of Taxation issues new rates early next year.