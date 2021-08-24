Canfield School District makes decision on masks in classroom

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was Canfield School District’s last day of summer break and a big decision on mask-wearing in the classroom was announced by the superintendent. This comes after a petition was delivered to the school board from parents.

“We’re not asking for anything insane. We just want to be heard, and we want to make sure that anybody else who feels like maybe they were the minority, they know that there are people out there that wanna help,” said Jared Czarnecki, a parent.

The Canfield School District is heading back to school Wednesday. Superintendent Joe Knoll announced they will not be enforcing a mask mandate. It will be up to the individual to mask up or not.

On Monday, the school district received a petition from concerned parents, Czarnecki is one of them.

“Last year, Canfield had incredible success with a universal mask mandate. It allowed us to have in-person education. This year, when there is a variant out there that is in fact way more transmissible, we’re gonna go ahead and not make masks mandatory,” Czarnecki said.

There is a federal mandate to wear a mask when you’re riding one of the school buses; however, when you enter the building, it’s all personal preference.

“As of today, we start school tomorrow, so our plan is to start tomorrow with what I said we would do and that would be masks are optional,” Knoll said.

Knoll says he wants all voices to feel heard, but the decision was made because of what is currently happening in the area.

“What I have told parents is my main concern is what’s happening in 44406. I mean, the studies and the data is good, but what’s most important is what’s happening in Canfield, so we will make our decisions based on that data,” he said.

The parents concerned about the decision to not enforce masks are going to continue to move forward with their petition.