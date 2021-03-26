Canfield school creates ‘Courtyard Classroom’ for outdoor learning

The goal is to create a new space of learning for the school and eventually produce fresh vegetables for the food pantry

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – First-grade students and teachers at C.H. Campbell in Canfield are in the process of creating a “Courtyard Classroom.”

The project began in the fall of 2019 when students asked if the space could be used for learning.

“We [our 1st-grade teaching team] love when our students lead learning, so we jumped right in and had a community day where parents helped to build raised beds and the students helped to pull weeds and beautify the area,” said Brogan Todd, a teacher at the school.

The project slowed down due to COVID-19 and the school closure but is now back in full swing.

“We have worked together with our amazing families, community members and Mill Creek Park,” Todd said.

The goal of the “Courtyard Classroom” is to create a new space of learning for the school and eventually produce fresh vegetables for the food pantry.