CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The date has been changed on when the Canfield Board of Education could make a decision on how to proceed with new school buildings.

The Canfield School Board may now consider the issue at its May 10 meeting. Originally, the decision was scheduled for Wednesday, April 19.

The Canfield superintendent has narrowed the choice to three plans.

The decision was delayed because the costs were lower than expected and because of special needs capacity.