Canfield scarecrow contest aims to fight hunger

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – White House Fruit Farm is preparing to help those who may be less fortunate this fall with a scarecrow fundraiser.

Businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, families and individuals are invited to be part of the “Scare Away Hunger” scarecrow contest.

The contest is a way to decorate the farm and help support the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The community can now vote on their favorite scarecrows, which are being displayed at the farm.

To participate in voting, just bring a non-perishable food item and you’ll get a ticket to vote. You can also buy a ticket to vote.

All of the food and money raised goes to the Rescue Mission.

The scarecrows will be displayed from October 7-21.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.