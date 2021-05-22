Canfield Rotary holding free ‘spring cleaning’ giveaway at Boak & Sons in Austintown

Starting at 9 a.m., people can come down to Boak & Sons and grab what they'd like to take

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have you just moved into a new house and need some tools or some furniture?

The Canfield Rotary Club is giving away items away today, much of it in a big warehouse.

It’s called the “Spring Cleaning Garage Sale Giveaway.”



Starting at 9 a.m., people can come down to Boak & Sons and grab what they’d like to take. The giveaway runs until 4 p.m.

This is at Victoria Road in Austintown.



There’s everything from furniture to electronics, to clothing and plants.

It was all donated, and it’s all for free. The only money spent will be optional donations that will go to the Youngstown Salvation Army, Red Kettle or Beatitude House.

So many items have been donated that the warehouse will be restocked every hour.

There are some ground rules: