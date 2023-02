Editor’s note: The road is open; it was recently reported as closed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After weeks of Canfield Road has reopened near Lanterman’s Mill, according to Youngstown’s Deputy Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho.

The road has been closed since the beginning of the month to repair a sinkhole that occurred about 17 feet beneath the ground.

Shasho says they had to replace about 100 feet of sewer.

The reopening of the road was delayed a couple of times.