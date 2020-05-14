Canfield residents report door-to-door salespeople violating regulations

Authorities said the solicitors didn't report to police first and they weren't wearing masks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Some quick action by neighbors in Canfield forced door-to-door salespeople to leave town Wednesday.

City officials granted so-called “peddler’s permits” to workers with a Cleveland-area pest control company earlier this week.

Calls from several residents led authorities to determine the workers didn’t report to the police department before they started going door-to-door, which violated the city’s local regulations.

The solicitors were not wearing face masks either, authorities said.

The city manager revoked the workers’ permits and told them they’re not allowed to return for the rest of the year.