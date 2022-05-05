CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Police Department celebrated Cinco de Mayo as part of their screen-free week on Thursday.

It’s a week of community engagement to get kids outside or just off their electronic devices.

Today police had a block near the Canfield Green, where they had Taco Bell, other snacks, hoola hoop, dancing, games, music, sidewalk chalk and more for the kiddos.

“There are a lot of departments that are stepping up and working together with their community. It’s imperative more now than ever to have a good working relationship and that you’re transparent,” says Chuck Colucci, the Canfield Chief of Police.

This week they’ve also had a K9 demonstration and the chief read a book at the library.