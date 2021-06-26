Canfield police hold annual safety day

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Police Department held its annual Safety Day on the Village Green on Saturday afternoon.

First responders showed off their fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.

They had a bike safety course for kids and a giveaway for a battery-powered fire truck.

Kids could also practice putting out a fake fire.

The event educated the community on how to handle emergency situations.

“You never know when a child could end up in a situation where maybe mom or dad are in the other room and aren’t able to get to them quickly. So any little bit of knowledge the kids can get on what they should do in the event of a fire, how to contact 911 and not to be afraid of the police and fire when they come is important,” said Canfield Fire Department captain Troy Kolar.

Other organizations also provided information on what to do with first responders. Canfield Police Department is planning to hold the event again next year.