Canfield Police Department wants help naming its newest K9

Wednesday morning, Officer Aaron Young met his new K9 partner at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield police are asking for your help to name the newest member of their department.

Wednesday morning, Officer Aaron Young met his new K9 partner at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is accepting name ideas for the one-year-old male German Shepherd through Friday afternoon.

Young will then pick some of his favorites, and the community will be able to vote on them over the weekend.

Young will be wrapping up his K9 training in October. It’s funded through the Drug Enforcement Agency.