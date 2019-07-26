Canfield police collect toys for Akron Children’s Hospital at Christmas in July event

This is the second year for the toy drive

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Since Thursday was July 25, local residents held a special event celebrating what some may call an underrated holiday — Christmas in July!

The Green in Canfield was decorated for the Christmas holidays while police collected toys and gifts for Akron Children’s Hospital.

This is the second year for the toy drive.

Games, inflatable slides, crafts, storytime and popsicles kept the kids busy while families enjoyed the beautiful evening outside.

“A lot of our officers have used the facility and we recognize that these toys help the kids that visit the hospital. Help make their stay a little more enjoyable and maybe take their minds off — even for a brief moment — the reason why they are there,’ said Sgt. Josh Wells.

The Canfield officers will be dropping off all the presents on Friday at Akron Children’s Hospital.