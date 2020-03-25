Canfield officers looking to spread positivity reading children’s books over Facebook

Officers Lamping and Garstka say it's important to show kids there can still be positivity even in this tough time

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two Canfield school resource officers are using books to bring positivity into students’ lives.

On Wednesday, Officer Tim Lamping read a Dr. Seuss book in the library of Hilltop Elementary School. It’s something he’ll be doing a lot more of with his partner, Officer Steve Garstka.

The two will be posting videos of themselves reading out loud on Facebook while kids are out of school. They posted their first video Wednesday morning.

“Just the idea of being able to do something for the students that we look after really makes us feel good about what we’re doing, especially now in these stressful times,” Lamping said.

“I’m passionate about relationships and I think that this is such a good way for a police agency to forge good relationships,” Garstka said.

Garstka says they don’t know yet how often they’ll post videos, but they will take recommendations of what books kids would like to hear.

“There’s a shelf over there that says ‘easy books’ and that’s the one we’ve been picking from,” Garstka said.

They’re also excited to share some of their bloopers while reading. Both Lamping and Garstka say it’s important to show kids there can still be positivity even in this tough time.

“Officer Garstka and I, we’re still resource officers at heart and we’re always thinking about the kids and how we’re able to help them,” Lamping said.

Look for their next video on the Canfield Police Department’s Facebook page.