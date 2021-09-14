Canfield native signs record deal, says you don’t have to move to make great music

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local musician has just signed a record deal. We talked to him about how he got here and how much this means to him.

Canfield native JD Eicher says he has loved music for as long as he can remember.

“I have memories of jumping around with a wooden banjo, like, a toy banjo when I was a little kid. Jumping around to music videos and stuff. I started playing guitar when I was 12 years old,” he said.

Eicher and his team started recording music last November during the pandemic. They worked at Court Street Recording in Canfield.

After finishing the songs, his team started to send them around to different music companies.

“We were lucky. We had some interest from a few companies and ultimately the best deal on the table was from AntiFragile Music out of New York,” Eicher said.

Eicher plans to release a new song or two every month throughout the rest of the year. The record will come out early next year with the label.

“I remember early on, people saying you really gotta move to a big music town to do this full time and I really feel lucky to be able to make music full-time in Youngstown. I’m kind of stubborn about that. I feel like you can write great songs anywhere,” Eicher said.

He says connecting with his audience has always been at the center of the songwriting process for him.

“I always try to write songs that are lyrics out front and carry some kind of meaning to them. I’m not as interested in just playing a rock song or just a dance song. I really want it to have some kind of message in it,” he said.

Eicher’s first single “Vacation” comes out this Friday.

He says he hopes he and his band will be able to go on tour next year to share their music in a live setting.