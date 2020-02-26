Canfield motel will be forced to close due to violations, license expiration

The motel will now have to get all of its residents and guests out by Monday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A motel in Canfield will have to close — at least until its many health and safety violations are corrected.

Officials from Canfield Township and the Cardinal Joint Fire District went to Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning, asking a Magistrate to order the Colonial Motel on US-224 be closed indefinitely.

The property and its managers have received more than 20 “major violations” since last October, and officials say few significant repairs have been made.

WYTV also learned that the motel’s state license to operate expired last month.

“We have electrical issues, smoke detector issues. We’ve had a few small fires in the past. There’s some evidence of cleanliness, obviously. We’ve got some mold issues and things like that,” said Deputy Chief Matt Rarick, of the Cardinal Joint Fire District.

The motel will now have to get all of its residents and guests out by Monday and then close until those violations are fixed.

Both sides are expected to return to court for an update on improvements in about 90 days.