Last week, lawyers argued the Colonial Motel is unsafe

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials in Canfield say everyone should be out of the Colonial Motel on US-224 Monday. Fire inspectors will check the building to make sure all of the tenants are out.

Last week, lawyers argued the building is unsafe.

Since October, the property received more than 20 “major-violations,” including housing, safety and fire code violations.

In January, the motel’s state license to operate expired.

Plans to make repairs have not been released yet.