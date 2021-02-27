Canfield ministry gives away hundreds of dresses

They will host another giveaway next Saturday with any items that were leftover from Saturday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield ministry gave away hundreds of brand new dresses Saturday.

Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center in Canfield opened their doors Saturday afternoon to the public.

Inside, they had 762 brand new dresses that had been donated from bridal shops.

Usually, they donate these dresses to teens in the area through outreach programs, but the pandemic put that on hold this year.

“We were going to sell them, but God just put it on my heart. There’s so many people during this pandemic that don’t have the money and can’t afford to buy nice dresses, and with the weddings and proms or funerals or just to get up and feel good about yourself,” said Lucille Orr, founder of Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center.

Orr says that they will host another giveaway next Saturday with any items that were leftover from Saturday.

Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center is a Bible-based healing ministry and was founded by Orr. On Tuesdays, they have a team that prays for individual needs, and on Sundays, they teach healing.