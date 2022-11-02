CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s school colors are red and black, but Wednesday, everything was blue.

It was all part of the U.S. Education Department’s recognition of Canfield Middle School as a “Blue Ribbon School.”

Wednesday morning, students, staff and even parents held an assembly to celebrate.

Superintendent Joe Knoll said this award is based, in part, on academic performance. It comes down to more than just test scores.

“It’s about our kids. We have great kids. It’s about our staff and our parents, and there’s a commitment toward education here in Canfield, and it takes all those pieces and parts to make something like this come to fruition,” Knoll said.

The middle school is one of only 13 selected in all of Ohio and fewer than 300 nationally. Other schools named winners locally are Seaborn Elementary School in Mineral Ridge and South Range Elementary School in Canfield.