Canfield Middle School assistant principal suspended after threat

The superintendent said Michael Flood did not tell the school resource officer about a report of a student threatening to shoot his classmate

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield Village Middle School Assistant Principal Michael Flood is on an unpaid suspension for the rest of the work week.

Superintendent Alex Geordan sent Flood a letter on Wednesday, letting him know about his suspension for Thursday and Friday.

It’s a result of Flood’s “failure to adequately investigate an inappropriate and threatening verbal altercation that occurred between middle school students at school,” according to Geordan’s letter.

Police said last week, an 11-year-old threatened to shoot a fellow student several times in the head while they were in a home economics class.

Geordan said Flood did not involve the school resource officer when he found out about this incident.

The victim’s parents ended up going to Canfield police officers themselves, Geordan said.

What ended up taking several days to report could have been more efficiently and effectively handled if Flood had gone to the school resource officer right away, Geordan said.

The letter claims Flood’s response “lacked the seriousness and attention that a situation of this nature requires.”

Geordan said Flood made an “error in judgment” and he questions Flood’s “ability to maintain an environment that is conducive to learning and one that addresses the needs and wellbeing of all middle school students.”

Flood admitted he did not follow district protocol when handling this situation and said he wouldn’t do it again, Geordan said.

Canfield police are investigating the incident and have recommended the student be charged with aggravated menacing. No charges have been filed at this time.