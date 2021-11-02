3 Candidates run for mayor of Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Three candidates are running for mayor of Canfield. Don Dragish, Kathryn Young and Bruce Neff are competing for the seat after current mayor Richard Duffet said he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Dragish previously served as council president, while Neff is a current city council member. Young serves on the Parks and Recreation as well as Cemetery boards.

Young wants to increase community input on how Canfield’s tax dollars are spent.

Neff is focusing on business development and growth within the city.

Dragish spoke with the other candidates on infrastructure, economic development and charter amendments at an Oct. 13 meeting.