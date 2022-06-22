CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local marketing agency is playing a big role in the USFL playoffs and championship game.



898 Marketing in Canfield is developing the strategy behind the marketing, PR and communication needs of the football league.

The playoffs are being held in Canton and this marketing campaign is driving awareness and ticket sales.

898 Marketing emerged from the pack to win the contract and realizes this USFL Championship is a big opportunity.

“I think it also says a lot about our Valley. It says a lot about the opportunities of the agencies and services that we have there — the talent that comes out of, not only Youngstown State, but is born and bred here in the area. In that, we can compete at the national level with national brands like the USFL on the biggest stage of their career,” said Jeff Ryznar, of 898 Marketing.

The USFL semi-finals are Saturday in Canton. 898 Marketing figures attendance is going to be higher than initial expectations. The championship game is July 3.