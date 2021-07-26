Canfield man sentenced in crash that killed passenger

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man convicted of crashing his car in 2017 and leaving his hurt passenger to die was sentenced Monday.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Ryan Lanzo.

It took less than three hours for a Mahoning County jury to return its verdict against Malvasi.

Prosecutors told jurors the evidence shows Malvasi was driving drunk on the morning of November 18, 2017, when he crashed his car and Lanzo was killed.

Malvasi’s attorney claims the evidence does not provide Malvasi was driving at the time of the crash, even if the defendant did make a number of bad decisions then.

Malvasi has repeatedly claimed Lanzo was the driver.