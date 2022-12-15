CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man pleaded guilty this week to accepting bribes at a local prison in exchange for drugs.

Terry Terrigno, 30, was a correctional officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) in Youngstown when he accepted bribes to supply narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates at the facility between February 2017 and July 2019, according to federal prosecutors.

Investigators said he used a post office box where he received the drugs from associates of inmates at the prison and then smuggled them inside.

Money was sent to Terrigno through a mobile app where he received more than $8,650, investigators said.

This case was investigated by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (DOJ OIG) and the Cleveland FBI. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Seabury Gould.