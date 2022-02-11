CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – First responders aren’t always sure what they’re going to encounter when they respond to a call, and Friday morning was a first for firefighters in Canfield.

A crew from the Cardinal Joint Fire District was called to a home on Blueberry Hill Drive after the owner awoke and found this owl flying around his kitchen and living room, trying to get out of the house.

“He put himself in the corner of the kitchen and he kind of like was huddled up in a little corner there, and I just put a little sheet over hi,m and he wouldn’t put his wings down, so I had to go up underneath the wings and just grab his body and pick him up,” said Jennifer Arendas, a paramedic.

Arendas said she was afraid that the bird was hurt, but it flew away.

After putting on all of her protective gear, the firefighter was able to carry the bird, which had a three-foot wingspan, outside to freedom.

The owner told the crew that he had no idea how the owl got in his house.