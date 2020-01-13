Canfield man convicted of federal weapons charges goes back to jail for different charge

Since he went to prison for five months soon after his arrest last February, he never went to court on the theft case

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield man who spent time behind bars last year on a federal weapons conviction was back in jail again on Monday.

Police picked up Michael Malvasi, Sr. Monday morning on a year-old warrant from a shoplifting case in Austintown.

Since he went to prison for five months soon after his arrest last February, he never went to court on the theft case.

He pleaded not guilty and will return to court next month.

His son, Michael Malvasi, Jr., goes on trial in March in connection with a fatal car crash from 2017.