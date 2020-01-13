33 News at 6

LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6

Canfield man convicted of federal weapons charges goes back to jail for different charge

Local News

Since he went to prison for five months soon after his arrest last February, he never went to court on the theft case

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield man who spent time behind bars last year on a federal weapons conviction was back in jail again on Monday.

Police picked up Michael Malvasi, Sr. Monday morning on a year-old warrant from a shoplifting case in Austintown.

Since he went to prison for five months soon after his arrest last February, he never went to court on the theft case.

He pleaded not guilty and will return to court next month.

His son, Michael Malvasi, Jr., goes on trial in March in connection with a fatal car crash from 2017.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com