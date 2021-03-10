Canfield man accused of vandalism at local auto parts store

The store manager said Studer had been causing trouble for the business recently

(WYTV) – A Canfield man facing a vandalism charge after damage reported at a local auto parts store.

On February 20, the store manager at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Boardman Canfield Road reported that a front window was broken and trash cans and pole covers were all over the sidewalk of the building.

The manager told a Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy that they had been having trouble with a customer, who he suspected of causing the damage. He said that customer, Kristopher Studer, 24, had recently been caught stealing from the business.

According to a Mahoning County Sheriff’s report, surveillance cameras in the area showed a man throwing an item at the building and then knocking over trash cans and pulling parts off a handicap sign in the lot.

Deputies noted in their report that the suspect also slashed tires of company vehicles on the property.

Studer, who was listed as a suspect in the report, was arrested Tuesday, according to Mahoning County Jail records.

Vandalism charges were filed in the case on March 5.