Canfield man accused of vandalism at local auto parts store

Local News

The store manager said Studer had been causing trouble for the business recently

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – A Canfield man facing a vandalism charge after damage reported at a local auto parts store.

On February 20, the store manager at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Boardman Canfield Road reported that a front window was broken and trash cans and pole covers were all over the sidewalk of the building.

The manager told a Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy that they had been having trouble with a customer, who he suspected of causing the damage. He said that customer, Kristopher Studer, 24, had recently been caught stealing from the business.

According to a Mahoning County Sheriff’s report, surveillance cameras in the area showed a man throwing an item at the building and then knocking over trash cans and pulling parts off a handicap sign in the lot.

Deputies noted in their report that the suspect also slashed tires of company vehicles on the property.

Studer, who was listed as a suspect in the report, was arrested Tuesday, according to Mahoning County Jail records.

Vandalism charges were filed in the case on March 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com