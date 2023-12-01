CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield held its annual “Lighting on the Green” holiday kickoff Friday night at the new gazebo in town.

The celebration featured a parade led by the Canfield High School drum line and performances by the elementary school and high school choirs.

A horse-drawn carriage delivered Santa Claus to the township hall so he could meet with children and get their Christmas lists in order.

“The Canfield community is just beyond any other. To be part of Canfield and to be bringing in the season with everyone in the community is just a fantastic feeling,” said Anthony Nacarato, co-chairman for Lighting on the Green.

City officials recently completed a project to rebuild the classic gazebo and were excited to showcase it during this year’s ceremony.