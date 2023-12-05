CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re right in the thick of the school year, and students are hard at work preparing for exams and writing papers.

For some of those students, that also means gearing up for the ACT.

Tarik Mashqbeh looks like your average junior at Canfield High School, but one look at his ACT score and you’ll realize he’s more like one of a kind.

Mashqbeh joined elite academic company this summer when scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test.

“It was a little unbelievable,” Mashqbeh said. “Am I reading this right because I have to make sure that I’m not just looking at something wrong, some mistake didn’t happen,”

Only about one-quarter of 1% of more than one million students each year earn a perfect score. Canfield requires students to take the ACT at least once during their junior year, but Mashqbeh asked for an exemption after taking the test following his sophomore campaign.

“I was teasing him. I was like, ‘Oh, are you happy with your score?’ We immediately called him in the next day and said, ‘You didn’t mention that you got a 36,'” said Tara Kalina, Canfield High School counselor.

Narrowly edging out his older sister who scored a 35 on her ACT three years ago. Mashqbeh set the bar even higher for his three younger siblings.

“Actually, my brother’s first thing was he said, ‘Well, how am I supposed to beat him now?'” Mashqbeh said.

But Mashqbeh isn’t just keeping the answer key to himself. He’s sharing his knowledge, knowing how valuable it is.

“The ACT is a lot more than just questions. You have to get used to the testing format, to dealing with time pressure and that comes out of practice,” Mashqbeh said. “The ACT score is just one piece in the process. A lot is to be happy with my score but also to make sure I keep up my academics, keep up my extracurriculars. Get the most out of high school while I’m still in it.”

Kalina said Mashqbeh has many qualities beyond his ACT score.

“He’s humble. He’s hardworking. He’s sincere. He’s approachable,” Kalina said. “Just makes you feel good that the world is in good hands with kids like this coming into it.”