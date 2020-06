The Canfield Police Department says that the intersection will remain closed until approximately 9 p.m. Sunday night

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The intersection of Fairground Blvd. and South Broad St. (RT 46) is currently closed.

Fairground Blvd. is closed between Holly and S. Broad.

S. Broad St. is closed between Route 446 and Indian Lake.

The closure is a result of a traffic accident and downed power lines.

Police did not release specifics regarding the accident.