CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield High School Band held its Christmas Concert on Thursday night.

WKBN’s senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti was the emcee for the concert.

When he’s not reporting, he also spends time as the voice of the band, including at halftime during Canfield football games.

The band played some well-known holiday songs, including variations of “Jingle Bells” and “Carol of the Bells.”

The concert was recorded and can be watched on the school’s YouTube Channel.

Ryan Hellock contributed to this report.