Canfield first responders hope weekend event will foster connection with community

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The goal of Canfield’s upcoming Safety Day on the Village Green is to promote safety forces while bringing the community together.

Canfield police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Cardinal Joint Fire District will be part of Saturday’s event, taking place from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be games for the kids, Identikits, bike safety activities and food.

Sgt. Josh Wells said events like this are so important because they help connect the community.

“This is just one of the ways we can try to give back and build those relationships because we are in this together, and it really helps when we, as officers, know our community members and they know us as officers.”

Wells said they are also so grateful to their community partners. Without them, events like this wouldn’t be possible.