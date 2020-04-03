Canfield Fairgrounds welcome walkers for outdoor social distancing

Gate 5 is open to the public with available parking

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The community is invited to get some fresh air while still maintaining social distancing at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds are open to walkers who want to stay active and healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The walking route starts at the grandstand and continues past the new event center, the dairy barn and the Mahoning Veterans Memorial. It passes by fair landmarks such as Western Reserve Village, the fine arts building and the “Big Rock.”

There are also family dialogue trivia questions staged throughout the walk.

Gate 5 is open to the public with available parking. Temporary restrooms have also been put in place.

They are asking guests to maintain safe social distance from other walkers at all times.

To limit exposure to possible contaminants, they are asking anyone to take all of their trash with them when they leave.