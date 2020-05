It will take place over three days starting on June 5

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair announced Friday it will host a Fair Food Extravaganza.

It features all your favorites from more than 10 vendors.

It will take place over three days starting on June 5.

You must enter through Gate 9 and stay in your car. Concession employees will take your order.

The Canfield Fair officials also assured they are moving forward with plans this summer unless directed otherwise by the Governor.