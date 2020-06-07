Canfield Fairgrounds prepares for last day of “Food Extravaganza”

Guests will enter through Gate 9 and admission to the event is free

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re craving corn dogs or elephant ears, make sure to take a trip out to the Canfield Fairgrounds for the last day of their Food Extravaganza.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests can drive through the fairgrounds to order food from 12 different vendors without getting out of their car.

“Business has been fantastic. It’s really nice to see all the groups–the board of health, the fair board, the vendors–everybody came together, and the best thing is the community came out as a group and really supported us,” said Matthew Baird from Sara’s BBQ.

Everything served at Sara’s BBQ is smoked with cherry wood and charcoal, including brisket sandwiches, pulled pork and pork nachos.

Each stand will have employees ready to take orders at car windows, limiting exposure to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests will enter through Gate 9 and admission to the event is free. Expect lines to be long when you arrive.

The Food Extravaganza started on Friday, and fair officials say they are planning to host more of these events in the future. Those details will be released at a later date.