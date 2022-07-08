CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is holding a special opportunity on Saturday, July 9 and it’s their first time doing it.

A job fair will be held at the Canfield Fairgrounds Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is looking for team members to help with parking, gate admissions and ushering during fair week, August 31 through September 5.

The Canfield Fair is looking for people at least 17 years of age to be hired for the six-day fair.

“It’s going to be another way to see the fair. You’ll see how it’s run from the inside out rather than just coming and enjoying and having the rides and eating the food,” said George Roman with the Canfield Fair.

The Canfield Fair says if you are interested in hearing more about this opportunity, you should attend the event on Saturday or visit CanfieldFair.com.

The Canfield Fair is celebrating its 176th year in 2022.