CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you like the Canfield Fair, set an alarm for early Saturday morning or set your DVR for MyYTV at 6:30 a.m. The fair will be featured on a show called “Small Town, Big Deal.”

A crew from the show spent three days at the Canfield Fair this past summer. Their perspective will air Saturday morning.

“Small Town, Big Deal” focuses on human interest stories in rural America.