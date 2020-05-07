Canfield Fair still on schedule for September, officials say

Fair board officials announced Thursday that plans are underway to hold the Canfield Fair as scheduled this summer

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Fair board officials announced Thursday that plans are underway to hold the Canfield Fair as scheduled this summer.

In a post on the Canfield Fair Facebook page, Ward Campbell, president of the Mahoning County Agricultural Society, wrote that “our hope is to have the fair as scheduled September 2-7, 2020.”

Ward said they are monitoring CDC guidelines and working closely with the Mahoning County Department of Health.