Canfield Fair still on schedule for September, officials say

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Fair board officials announced Thursday that plans are underway to hold the Canfield Fair as scheduled this summer.
In a post on the Canfield Fair Facebook page, Ward Campbell, president of the Mahoning County Agricultural Society, wrote that “our hope is to have the fair as scheduled September 2-7, 2020.”
Ward said they are monitoring CDC guidelines and working closely with the Mahoning County Department of Health.
Like many of you, we have had to adapt and plan for various situations over the past two months and will continue to adapt and pivot, as needed. to provide a fun-filled, family-friendly event, that quite honestly, we feel is even more important this year, than in many others. We ask for your patience and grace as we work to put together a plan that makes sense for our community.War,d Campbell, President, Mahoning County Agricultural Society/Canfield Fair