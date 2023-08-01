CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)– At the Canfield Fair, 21 rooster statues will be auctioned off to honor the 177th Canfield Fair.

The 6-foot-tall statues were sponsored by local businesses and are being auctioned off to the public in conjunction with the official ribbon cutting of the Michael Kusalaba Fund of the Youngstown Foundation Event Center on August 10.

The auction is open now and will conclude with a simulcast auction, both in person that evening, and online.

All proceeds from this auction will go to the Mahoning County Agricultural Society.

Details about the auction and the names of the statues can be found on the Canfield Fair website.