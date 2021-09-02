Canfield Fair ribbon cutting marks more than just start of fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBNF) – The official opening of the Canfield Fair was held Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

People gathered at 11 a.m. to watch the event. More than just marking the official start of the fair, it was also marking an event where everyone is out and enjoying a Valley tradition that was, for the most part, put on hold because of the pandemic last year. The ribbon-cutting marked a return, of sorts, to normal life in the Valley.

It also marked a change in a weather pattern that has dumped tons of rain on the area–enough for the history books. The weather for the ribbon-cutting was better, and the forecast for the weekend looks pretty good, too.

It’s Youth Day at fair Thursday, so that means kids under 12 are free. Plus, it’s Heroes Day. All veterans, first responders and health care workers are also free with an ID.

There is a packed schedule at the fair on Thursday. There is lots of judging of animals and a concert at 5 p.m. in the Western Reserve Village. The Junior Fair Auction begins at 5:30 p.m.

In 2019, the attendance number for opening day was 21,330. In 2021 it was 17,549. Fair numbers are gathered from opening day, not from the day of the ribbon-cutting.