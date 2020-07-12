Canfield Fair Food Extravaganza goes on after fair canceled

The fair says it doesn't have any more events scheduled as of right now

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Just a few days ago, officials said there will be no Canfield Fair this year, but there’s still plenty of ways to get your fair food fix in.

The Fair Food Extravaganza has been so successful that they keep having it. In fact, during the last one they saw more than 3,500 cars come through.

Their second event went from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and had more than 13 vendors set up, all excited to be able to still serve their customers.

For a full list of vendors and menus, you can visit the Canfield Fairgrounds website.

Their first event saw more than 3,500 cars coming through.

“It’s nice. It gets us a little contact with the customers. This event here, you don’t have too much contact. It’s great to see the concessionaires. Again, we’re all family and we’re all out here usually to help each other out,” said Ed Snitzer of JAAM Concessions by Ed.

