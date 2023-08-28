CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re going to the Canfield Fair, take your appetite.

Set-up continued Monday around the fairgrounds.

Antone’s has been near the ‘big rock’ since the 1970s. Everyone loves the pasta, meatball sandwiches, cavatelli and fried cheese. For the second year, it will be selling Chicago Beef sandwiches. There are four versions, and they were a big hit last year as word spread about the meat and cheese. It has even led to changes at the booth.

“We bought in almost double the amount of beef from last year. That was a big issue was we ran out of beef. Everyone was coming in during lunch, and we didn’t have enough for dinner. So this time, we’re prepped up and ready to go for the start of the fair,” said Chad Scianna, Jr.

Antone’s has more than 800 pounds of beef ready to make the sandwiches and pile it high.