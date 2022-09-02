CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- JAC Live has released recommendations and guidelines for this weekend’s Canfield Fair grandstand entertainment.

Country star Sam Hunt and rock and roll star John Fogerty will perform on stage during the fair.

According to a press release, new seats have been added. Tickets can be purchased for both nights online on Ticketmaster.com

Hunt will perform on Sunday, September 4, with special guests Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose. Fogerty will be on stage on Monday, September 5 with special guest Hearty Har. Fogerty will be playing his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.

Sam Hunt is known for songs “Take Your Time” and “House Party.” John Fogerty is known for the songs “Bad Moon Rising” and “The Old Man Down the Road.”

JAC Live said that the following items are not permitted in the grandstand:

professional cameras

Recording Devices

Backpacks/large bags

knives

firearms

weapons of any kind

According to the press release, wanding and bag checks will be enforced.

JAC Live recommends that concert goers plan accordingly for traffic and allow adequate time to park. They also encourage all mobile ticket holders to add their tickets to their phone’s “mobile wallets” before arrival.