CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield Fair has been named to the Top 50 Fairs in the United States.

The list is put together by Carnival Warehouse and is based on attendance.

The Canfield Fair ranked 42nd with 285,125 attendees for the 17th fair.

The list is largely comprised of state fairs or multi-state expositions. The State Fair of Texas took top honors with more than 2.2 million attendees.