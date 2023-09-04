CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s another hot day to end the Canfield Fair Monday, but the heat isn’t keeping people away.

Compared to last year, attendance is up!

So far nearly 236,000 people have walked through the gates. That number beats last year by almost 21,000.

The biggest turnout happened Saturday, with almost 74,000 people enjoying the fair.

In fact , the only day not to beat 2022 was Thursday.

2023 attendance numbers:

Wednesday: 23,846

Thursday: 33,706

Friday: 46,628

Saturday: 73,608

Sunday: 57,847

The total so far for the Canfield Fair this year is 235,635.

2022 attendance numbers:

Wednesday: 23,037

Thursday: 34,970

Friday: 44,631

Saturday: 71,859

Sunday: 40,241

The total for the first five days of the Canfield Fair last year was 214,738.