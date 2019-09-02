Canfield Fair attempts to break record for largest goat parade

It won't be announced if the record was broken until they hear from Guinness World Records

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – People with goats filled the streets at the Canfield Fair as they attempted to break a world record on Monday.

The fair is known to break records, being the largest county fair in Ohio. Now, fair Officials coordinated an attempt at the largest goat parade for the Guinness Book of World Records.

All of the goats have to be older than one year to participate. They took dozens of goats out throughout the fair to break the record.

“The Canfield Fair is such a unique place anyways. It’s so important for our kids. They develop a lot of camaraderie during the week, so this is a chance for them, at the end of the week, to really cement those friendships on a happy note,” said John James from the small and exotic animal committee.

Channel 33 reporter Connor Kick led a goat named Shazam in the parade.