CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Fair announced on Monday that country star Sam Hunt and rock and roll star John Fogerty will headline their stage during the fair.

Sam Hunt, known for songs “Take Your Time” and “House Party,” will perform on Sunday, September 4 with special guests Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose.

John Fogerty , known for songs “Bad Moon Rising” and “The Old Man Down the Road,” will perform on Monday, September 5 with special guest Hearty Har. He will be playing his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 18.