Canfield elementary students learn importance of keeping active

Physical education students from C.H. Campbell Elementary showed off some of the things they've been learning to classmates

by: Chandler Blackmond

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Students in Canfield are learning about the importance of physical education.

Wednesday, physical education students from C.H. Campbell Elementary showed off some of the things they’ve been learning to classmates. They did demonstrations on the jump rope, Hula-Hooping, dancing and even showing off their basketball skills.

Principal Travis Lavery said it’s important for students to focus on physical health.

“We look at developing the physical, which is where phys-ed comes in — teaching the students healthy lifestyle habits and skills that they can transition for the rest of their lives to live active, healthy lifestyles,” he said.

Wednesday night, the students will take part in a show for their family.

