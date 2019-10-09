Canfield elementary students learn about fire safety

One of the goals was to send the students home more prepared in case of an emergency

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Cardinal Joint Fire District teamed up with Canfield’s elementary schools this week to educate students about fire safety.

Wednesday, the children at Hilltop Elementary got to see a fire truck up close, learning all about the equipment that fire crews use to fight fires. Students also learned safety tips in a game show style and got to find their way to safety through an inflatable firehouse.

One of the goals was also to send the students home more prepared in case of an emergency.

“We try to stress to them about coming up with a fire safety plan for their homes. To involve their parents and siblings, and also to be checking their smoke detectors with their parents to remind them because in October that’s such an important fire safety rule,” said Hilltop Elementary School Teacher Carrie Meranto.

Meranto adds that it’s important for kids to learn about fire safety in their elementary years to ease any fears they have and to give them a real-life application of why they do fire drills at school.