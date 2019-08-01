Canfield doctor returning to Ohio to face sex charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An emergency room doctor from Canfield is returning to Ohio to face a sex crime charge.

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss faces a charge of first-degree felony rape.

He was arrested last month in Florida after returning from a trip to Peru.

Investigators say he traveled to the Ashland area for sex with a 12-year-old girl. They say he met the girl through a network of young teens he corresponded with on the internet.

Aiad-Toss has been held in Florida. He waived an extradition hearing Thursday and will return to Ohio voluntarily.

Aiad-Toss practiced as an emergency room doctor at Mercy Health in Boardman as a contracted doctor through Alteon Health.

Mercy Health has said he will no longer be caring for patients there.